Security update: Series of enemy raids on multiple southern Lebanese towns, five martyrs in enemy raid on Mahrouneh

NNA – Tyrenbsp;- Israeli enemy aircraft launched a series of raids, a short while ago, on the southern Lebanese towns of Chamaa, Zebqin and Alma al-Shaab in Tyre district.

National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that five martyrs fell in the enemy raid on the town of Mahrouneh.

Additonally, NNAnbsp;correspondent reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike this afternoon targeting the town of Kounine, followed by another raid targeting the town of Khirbet Selm.

