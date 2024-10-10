Thu. Oct 10th, 2024

Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

By

Oct 10, 2024 #‘with, #ambassador, #bou, #conference, #discusses, #french, #habib, #lebanon,, #meets, #news’, #paris, #plasschaert,, #un’s

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Thursday met in his office with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

Discussions reportedly touched on the continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon and ways to reach a ceasefire, in light of the efforts carried out by France and other countries in this regard.

The discussions also touched on the quot;Paris Conference on Lebanonrdquo;, scheduled to be held on October 24, 2024.

Minister Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon#39;s commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the US-French initiative fornbsp;ceasefire and restoring calm on its southern borders through diplomatic means.

Bou Habib also received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, with whom he discussed Israel#39;s ongoing aggression against Lebanon.

Bou Habib renewed his call on the United Nations and the Security Council to multiplynbsp;their efforts and exert maximum pressure on Israel to haltnbsp;its aggression and its violation of Lebanon#39;s sovereignty.

nbsp;

================ L.Y

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

Oct 10, 2024
Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

Oct 10, 2024
Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

Oct 10, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

October 10, 2024
Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

October 10, 2024
Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

October 10, 2024
Lebanon News

Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

October 10, 2024