Bou Habib discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with French ambassador, meets UN’s Plasschaert

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Thursday met in his office with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

Discussions reportedly touched on the continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon and ways to reach a ceasefire, in light of the efforts carried out by France and other countries in this regard.

The discussions also touched on the quot;Paris Conference on Lebanonrdquo;, scheduled to be held on October 24, 2024.

Minister Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon#39;s commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the US-French initiative fornbsp;ceasefire and restoring calm on its southern borders through diplomatic means.

Bou Habib also received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, with whom he discussed Israel#39;s ongoing aggression against Lebanon.

Bou Habib renewed his call on the United Nations and the Security Council to multiplynbsp;their efforts and exert maximum pressure on Israel to haltnbsp;its aggression and its violation of Lebanon#39;s sovereignty.

