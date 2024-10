NNA – Israeli enemy forces on Friday launched an artillery shell targeting the main entrance of the UNIFIL command center in Naqoura, resulting in damage at the site.nbsp;

Additionally, an Israeli Merkava tank targeted one of the UNIFIL towers along the main road connecting Tyre and Naqoura, in front of a Lebanese Army checkpoint, injuring soldiers from the Sri Lankan contingent.

