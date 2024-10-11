Fri. Oct 11th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli enemy breaks sound barrier over Jezzine and Chouf, causes widespread destruction and deaths in southern Lebanon and Baalbek

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Friday breached the sound barrier twice over the regions of Jezzine and Chouf at low altitude, as reports emerged of air raids targeting southern Lebanon.nbsp;nbsp;

In the town of Jebchit, four civilians were killed when Israeli aircraft conducted a strike on the Nasour building in the Mountain neighborhood, completely destroying the structure.nbsp;

The airstrike also inflicted damage on numerous neighboring homes.nbsp;nbsp;

Additionally, Israeli fighter jets targeted the center of the town of Blat in Marjeyoun district, and a further airstrike was reported near the Berka area in Kfar Tebnit around 10:40 am.nbsp;

In Baalbek, Israeli warplanes launched an attack on the town of Bodai, located west of Baalbek.nbsp;

