Fri. Oct 11th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli raids on Karak town, multiple South Lebanon’s towns, enemy raid in empty area between Sohmor and Yohmor in west Bekaa, artillery shelling of Naqoura

NNA – Zahle ndash; National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli enemy aircraft launched two raids on the town of Karak.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that Israeli enemy aircraft carried out air raids targeting the southern Lebanese towns of Bazouriyeh and Ain Baal. nbsp;

In western Bekaa, an enemy airstrike targeted an empty area between Sohmor and Yohmor, with no injuries were reported.

Additionally, The southern Lebanese town of Naqoura was subjected to enemy artillery shelling.

The enemy aircraft aso launched a raid targeting the Al-Sharafiyyat area in the outskirts ofnbsp;the town of Al-Abbasiyah, Tyre District.

