NNA – Marjeyoun ndash; Israeli enemy warplanes launched a raid with two missiles on the southern Lebanese town of Mays al-Jabal.

The enemy warplanes also carried out an air raid this afternoon, targeting the centre of the town of Arabsalim.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that the enemy aircraft launched two raids on the Maaliya area and the outskirts of the town of Burj al-Shamali.

