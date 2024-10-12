NHRC-CPT discusses with Abboud and Hajar solutions to alleviate prison overcrowding amidst the escalating Israeli aggression

NNA -nbsp;The President of the National Human Rights Commission, including the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (NHRC-CPT), Dr. Fadi Gerges, held a meeting with Judge Jamal Hajar, the Public Prosecutor of Lebanon, and another meeting with the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Chief Judge Suhail Abboud, to discuss the worsening repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and its impact on prisoners and detainees.

Dr. Gerges discussed several key points with Hajar and Abboud, including:

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Escalating Israeli Aggression: Dr. Gerges addressed the growing and expanding Israeli aggression against Lebanon, reaching the capital, Beirut, and the war crimes and grave violations committed by Israeli occupation forces. These violations breach all rules related to the conduct of hostilities, with complete disregard for the protection provided by international humanitarian law to certain entities, including hospitals, civil defense centers, ambulances, emergency services, and relief organizations. This situation places detention centers and prisons in the potential line of fire.

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Transfer of Prisoners and Overcrowding in Prisons: Dr. Gerges emphasized the need to address the deteriorating conditions in Lebanese detention centers, which are witnessing unprecedented overcrowding following the transfer of prisoners and detainees from southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region to other prisons and police stations, exacerbating the suffering of prisoners, detainees, and their families.

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Displacement of Families: The meeting also addressed the challenges faced by thousands of families displaced by force who are unable to visit their imprisoned or detained loved ones, further increasing social and humanitarian challenges.

As part of the proposed solutions, Dr. Gerges stressed the importance of collective action to solve this crisis through collaboration and coordination between the Public Prosecution Office, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministries of Justice and Interior, and the Bar Associations in Beirut and Tripoli. He also called for practical steps to alleviate overcrowding in prisons.

To resolve these issues, Dr. Gerges proposed issuing a circular to judges of investigation and trial courts with the following suggestions:

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Accepting release requests via email or any online means.

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Considering the difficult economic conditions, facilitating the release of all detainees charged with misdemeanors with nominal bail amounts.

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Releasing all those who are legally eligible for release.

●nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Releasing all Arab and foreign detainees who do not have valid residency permits.

In accordance with Article 26 of Law No. 62/2016, which established the National Commission, Dr. Gerges noted that the Commission will submit its observations and recommendations to the relevant authorities to improve the conditions of individuals deprived of their freedom, ensure their humane treatment, and prevent their exposure to torture or inhumane or degrading treatment.

Dr. Gerges also affirmed that the National Human Rights Commission, including the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, will devote all its modest resources to help address this issue. He pointed out that the Commission will assign a team of lawyers to provide legal assistance to the families and detainees in submitting release requests and contribute to alleviating their suffering.

In a related context, In light of the ongoing and escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the increasing humanitarian challenges related to the conditions of displaced persons in shelters, the National Human Rights Commission, including the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, has reviewed monitoring and verification reports prepared by its teams, which include commissioners, lawyers, activists, and volunteers. These reports have focused on the ongoing human rights violations under these circumstances, with particular emphasis on citizensrsquo; complaints regarding impounded vehicles.

Complaints and Difficulties:

The reports revealed that hundreds of displaced and non-displaced citizens are facing significant difficulties in completing the legal procedures required to retrieve their vehicles, which judicial authorities have impounded.

This is due to several key factors:

1.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Disruption of Administrative Operations: Delays and disruptions in some government departments prevent citizens from completing the necessary transactions.

2.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Difficulty in Transportation: Vehicle owners cannot travel, especially given the current security and economic conditions.

Reference to Legal Precedents:

Drawing on the exceptional measures adopted by the official authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission calls for a similar approach based on equality before the law and ensuring everyonersquo;s right to legal protection. This request aligns with the international humanitarian principles binding on Lebanon, particularly those outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including Articles 1, 5, 7, 12, and 17.

Call for Immediate Action:

In this context, the National Human Rights Commission urges the judicial and executive authorities to:

1.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Develop an urgent procedural framework that allows for the immediate release of the impounded vehicles in their current condition.

2.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Accelerate the legal processes to ensure citizensrsquo; rights to recover their property.

3.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Avoid legal accountability: Encourage authorities to avoid potential legal liabilities, whether criminal or civil, if they fail to respond to these legitimate demands.

The Commission emphasizes the importance of swift and serious action to address these rightful complaints, ensure respect for human rights, and foster trust between citizens and authorities during this critical period.

nbsp;

———————-