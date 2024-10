NNA – Iranian Shura Council speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrivednbsp;on Saturday morning in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Speaking to journalists, Ghalibaf said that his visit to Beirut came at the invitation of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and to convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei,nbsp;that Iran stands with Lebanon, its government and people.

nbsp;

