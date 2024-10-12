Sat. Oct 12th, 2024

Iranian Shura Council Speaker arrives in Beirut

NNA -nbsp;Iranian Shura Council speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived on Saturday morning in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, with the aim of holding a meeting with Lebanese officials and expressing Iran#39;s support for the resistance movement and its support for the Lebanese people in the face of the crimes of the Zionist entity.

Speaking to journalists, Ghalibaf said that his visit to Beirut came at the invitation of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and to convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, that Iran stands with Lebanon, its government and people.

Qalibaf will leave Beirut this evening after meeting with Lebanese officials, heading to Geneva, to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference.

