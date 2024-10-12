Day 372 in Gaza: 42,175 killed, 98,336 injured by ‘Israel’

NNA – On the 372nd day of quot;Israel#39;squot; relentless genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against civilians and families, killing 49 Palestinians and injuring 219 more, Gaza#39;s Health Ministry revealed in its daily report.nbsp;

Tragically, many victims remain trapped beneath rubble, as ambulance and Civil Defense teams are unable to reach them due tonbsp;ongoing bombardments and Israeli violencenbsp;which deliberately obstructs their routes and rescue operations. These casualties are not reported in the Health Ministry#39;s toll.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the death toll has soared to 42,175 martyrs and 98,336 wounded.

quot;Israelquot; recently initiated another bloody onslaught in Northern Gaza, particularly thenbsp;Jabalia refugee camp and surrounding areas. Israeli forces have ordered residents to relocate to so-called quot;humanitarian zonesquot; in the south, however, Palestinian and UN officials affirmed that there are no safe areas in the densely populated Strip.

The World Health Organization (WHO)consequently accused quot;Israelquot; of blocking two humanitarian missions attempting to enter northern Gaza, where the besieged region is suffering from relentless attacks and a crumbling health system.

The missions, which aimed to evacuate critical patients and deliver essential fuel, blood units, and medical supplies, were forced to turn back due to Israeli checkpoints and other barriers, the WHO said on Thursday.

A total of seven such missions have been denied or obstructed this week. nbsp;— AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH

