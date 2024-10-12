Sat. Oct 12th, 2024

Lebanon News

Mikati, Ghalibaf meet

By

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Iranian Shura Council speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghaliba, at the head of a delegation this morning at the Grand Serail.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that quot;the government#39;s priorities at this stage are to work on a ceasefire, stop the Israeli aggression, and preserve the security of Lebanon and the safety of its people.quot;nbsp;

Mikati stressed quot;Lebanon#39;s commitment to implementing international resolution 1701, strengthening the army#39;s presence in the south, and making the necessary contacts with the resolution countries and the United Nations to pressure Israel to fully implement the resolution.quot;nbsp;

A call from Hochsteinnbsp;

Mikati received a call from US Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein, during which they discussed ways to reach a ceasefire and stop military confrontations, in order to return to discussing a comprehensive political solution based on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.

========R.K

