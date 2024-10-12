MoPH: 4 martyrs 14 wounded in the initial toll of the Israeli enemy’s raid on Barja

NNA – The Public Health Ministry#39;s Emergency Operations Center issued a statement this afternoon, announcing that the Israeli enemy#39;s raid on Barja resulted in the initial death toll of four persons and the injury of fourteen others.nbsp;

On the other hand, the Ministry of Public Health renewednbsp;its warning to media outlets and social media websitesnbsp;against making arbitrary calls to head to hospitals to donate blood, as this would confuse rescue and emergency work and impede the speed of movement at a time when there is no need for additional blood units at this stage. It added that there isnbsp;a clear mechanism coordinated with the Red Cross to secure blood units as quickly as possible and to the right places when needed.

==========R.Sh.

