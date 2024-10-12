Sat. Oct 12th, 2024

Lebanon News

UNIFIL Press Statement: We remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and premises

NNA -nbsp;Last night, a peacekeeper at UNIFIL#39;s headquarters in Naqoura was hit by gunfire due to ongoing military activity nearby. He underwent surgery at our Naqoura hospital to remove the bullet and is currently stable. We do not yet know the origin of the fire.

Also last night, buildings in our UN position in Ramyah sustained significant damage due to explosions from nearby shelling.

We remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and premises, including avoiding combat activities near UNIFIL positions.

