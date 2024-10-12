“Islamic Resistance”: Launching of air attack on Tel Aviv outskirts, targeting of Israeli enemy forces in Kfar Giladi settlement

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this evening, indicating that in support of thenbsp;steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip andnbsp;in defense of Lebanon and its people amidst thenbsp;barbaric Israeli invasion of cities andnbsp;villages and its aggression on civilians, the Resistance fighters launched an air attack on the evening of Friday 10-11-2024 with a squadron of drones on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

In another communique, it indicated that its fighters targeted at 7:50 pm today a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Kfar Giladi settlement with a rocket salvo.

