Sat. Oct 12th, 2024

Lebanon News

Israeli raids on towns of Tamnin, Sare’en, Brital, Nabi Sheet, Kfarkila, Naqoura, Alma Shaab, Aiteet, Mansouri outskirts

By

Oct 12, 2024 #aiteet,, #alma, #brital,, #israeli, #kfarkila, #mansouri, #nabi, #naqoura, #news’, #outskirts, #raids, #sare’en,, #shaab, #sheet, #tamnin, #towns

NNA – National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Baalbek reported that the enemy warplanes carried out a series of night raids on the following villages in the Baalbek district: Tamnin al-Tahta, Brital andnbsp;Sireen al-Tahta, and targeted the towns of Nabi Sheet, Kfarkila, Naqoura,nbsp;Alma Shaab, Aiteet and Mansouri outskirts with consecutive raids.

NNA correspondent in Nabatieh reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a raid at around 8:15 pm today, targeting the center of the commercial market in the city of Nabatieh.

nbsp;

============

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance”: Launching of air attack on Tel Aviv outskirts, targeting of Israeli enemy forces in Kfar Giladi settlement

Oct 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Berri follows up on developments with Iranian Shura Council Speaker, receives Lazzarini, Boueiz

Oct 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Berri follows up on developments with Iranian Shura Council Speaker, receives Lazzarini, Boueiz

Oct 12, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Israeli raids on towns of Tamnin, Sare’en, Brital, Nabi Sheet, Kfarkila, Naqoura, Alma Shaab, Aiteet, Mansouri outskirts

October 12, 2024
Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance”: Launching of air attack on Tel Aviv outskirts, targeting of Israeli enemy forces in Kfar Giladi settlement

October 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Berri follows up on developments with Iranian Shura Council Speaker, receives Lazzarini, Boueiz

October 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Berri follows up on developments with Iranian Shura Council Speaker, receives Lazzarini, Boueiz

October 12, 2024