Israeli raids on towns of Tamnin, Sare’en, Brital, Nabi Sheet, Kfarkila, Naqoura, Alma Shaab, Aiteet, Mansouri outskirts

NNA – National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Baalbek reported that the enemy warplanes carried out a series of night raids on the following villages in the Baalbek district: Tamnin al-Tahta, Brital andnbsp;Sireen al-Tahta, and targeted the towns of Nabi Sheet, Kfarkila, Naqoura,nbsp;Alma Shaab, Aiteet and Mansouri outskirts with consecutive raids.

NNA correspondent in Nabatieh reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a raid at around 8:15 pm today, targeting the center of the commercial market in the city of Nabatieh.

nbsp;

============