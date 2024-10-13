NNA – The Lebanese Red Cross issued the following statement: quot;Following the airstrike on a house in Sirbine in South Lebanon on Sunday 13th of October at 8am, Lebanese Red Cross ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene in coordination with UNIFIL.nbsp;

As the team was searching for casualties to rescue, the house was hit for a second time resulting in concussions to the volunteers and damage to the two ambulances. The lightly injured volunteers were transported to a hospital and are in good condition.

Lebanese Red Cross volunteers should be protected at all times while attempting to rescue casualties.quot;nbsp;

