Sun. Oct 13th, 2024

Lebanon News

First Batch of Saudi Humanitarian Air Bridge to Lebanon Arrive in Beirut

NNA -nbsp;The first batch of the Saudi humanitarian air bridgenbsp;arrived to Lebanon, accompanied by the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, carryingnbsp;aid and relief and medical supplies from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon.

The plane will be received at the airport by the caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, the Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, and the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Committee, Major General Mohammed Khair.
