Sun. Oct 13th, 2024

Lebanon News

Iran informs Washington and Middle Eastern countries that it will respond to any Israeli attack against it

By

Oct 13, 2024 #‘will, #‘any, #— and, #against, #attack, #countries, #eastern, #informs, #iran,, #israeli, #middle, #news’, #respond, #that’, #washington,

NNA – An informed source in Tehran told CNN that Iran has informed the United States and some countries in the Middle East that it will respond to any new attack by Israel.

Informed sources told CNN that the Iranian government has engaged in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to measure whether it can reduce the scope of the Israeli response to its missile attack. It also seeks, if efforts to reduce the scope of the Israeli response fail, to help ldquo;protect Tehran,rdquo; according to what the sources reported, quoted by ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

An Israeli official told the network on Friday that the Israeli security cabinet has not yet reached a decision on how to proceed with regard to the response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack.

American officials, in consultation with Tel Aviv, made it clear that they do not want Israel to target Iranian nuclear sites or oil fields.

nbsp;

===========

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Iranian Foreign Minister confirms “Tehran’s full readiness for a state of war”

Oct 13, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanon’s Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Beirut

Oct 13, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli air raids on Nabatieh Fawqa, al-Sharqiya, several towns in Tyre’s district, residential building in Sheikh Ragheb Harb’s Hospital in Toul, area between towns of Arnoun Kfar Tibnit, al-Khiyam, Qana, Alma Shaab, Dhaira, Maifadoun

Oct 13, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Iranian Foreign Minister confirms “Tehran’s full readiness for a state of war”

October 13, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanon’s Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Beirut

October 13, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli air raids on Nabatieh Fawqa, al-Sharqiya, several towns in Tyre’s district, residential building in Sheikh Ragheb Harb’s Hospital in Toul, area between towns of Arnoun Kfar Tibnit, al-Khiyam, Qana, Alma Shaab, Dhaira, Maifadoun

October 13, 2024
Lebanon News

Iran informs Washington and Middle Eastern countries that it will respond to any Israeli attack against it

October 13, 2024