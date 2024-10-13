Iran informs Washington and Middle Eastern countries that it will respond to any Israeli attack against it

NNA – An informed source in Tehran told CNN that Iran has informed the United States and some countries in the Middle East that it will respond to any new attack by Israel.

Informed sources told CNN that the Iranian government has engaged in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to measure whether it can reduce the scope of the Israeli response to its missile attack. It also seeks, if efforts to reduce the scope of the Israeli response fail, to help ldquo;protect Tehran,rdquo; according to what the sources reported, quoted by ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

An Israeli official told the network on Friday that the Israeli security cabinet has not yet reached a decision on how to proceed with regard to the response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack.

American officials, in consultation with Tel Aviv, made it clear that they do not want Israel to target Iranian nuclear sites or oil fields.

