Israeli air raids on Nabatieh Fawqa, al-Sharqiya, several towns in Tyre’s district, residential building in Sheikh Ragheb Harb’s Hospital in Toul, area between towns of Arnoun Kfar Tibnit, al-Khiyam, Qana, Alma Shaab, Dhaira, Maifadoun

NNA – Nabatieh – Israeli warplanes renewed their airstrikes for the second time on the town of Toul at around 3:00 pm today, targeting a building owned by citizen Salman Ayoub in the vicinity of Al-Basheer Mosque, destroying it completely.

At around 3:15 pm today, the Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike targeting the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and atnbsp;approximately 3:45 p.m. the town of al-Sharqiya.

National News Agencynbsp;correspondent in Nabatieh also indicated that the Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike at around 3:45 p.m. today targeting a residential building in the vicinity of Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in the town of Toul, totally destroying it. Ambulance and relief teams from the Red Cross, the Islamic Health Authority, and the Islamic Message Scouts immediately rushed to the scene.

Furthermore, at approximately 2:10 p.m. today, the enemy warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting the area between the towns of Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Nabatieh added that the Israeli air raidnbsp;on the Maloula neighborhood in the town of Maifadoun destroyed a house belonging to the Arteel family.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Tyre also reported that the Israeli warplanes raided several towns in Tyre#39;s district, including Hanawiyah, Qlaila, al-Bazouriyeh, Yater, Rshaf, and the surroundings of the towns of Barish and Maaroub, in addition tonbsp;launching 4 consecutive raids on Qana and 2 raids on al-Sittiniah, as well as the outskirts of Alma Shaab and the town of Dhaira.

NNA#39;snbsp;correspondent in Marjeyounnbsp;reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out 4 raids on the town of Khiyam today,.

