Sun. Oct 13th, 2024

Lebanon News

Lebanon’s Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Beirut

By

NNA – The Consulate General of Lebanon in Rio de Janeiro announced in a statement on Sunday that it succeeded, with the help of a crisis cell it had formed, to send the second batch of a medical donation consisting of 4 tons of differentnbsp;medicines, which was preceded by a first batch of 7 tons.

The statement said that quot;these donations are the result of contacts made by the Consulate in Rio with Brazilian pharmaceutical laboratories, which responded immediately and sent their donations to the state,quot; noting that quot;the second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon includes medicines designated for war injuries.quot;

The Consulate added in its statement: quot;In this way, 11 tons of Brazilian-manufacturednbsp;medicines were donated at the request of the Consulate General of Lebanon in Rio de Janeiro, and this second shipment will move from Rio de Janeiro to the Guarulhos Air Base and then to Lebanon.quot;

By

