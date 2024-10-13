Sun. Oct 13th, 2024

Lebanon News

Iranian Foreign Minister confirms “Tehran’s full readiness for a state of war”

By

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed from Baghdad on Sunday quot;Tehran#39;s full readiness for a state of war,quot; stressing that his country quot;wants peace,quot; especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, according to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

Araghchi said in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein: quot;We are fully prepared for a state of war. We do not fear war, but we do not want it. We want peace and we will work to achieve a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon.quot;

He praised the quot;firm position of the Iraqi government in not allowing the misuse of Iraqi airspace against Iran.quot;

