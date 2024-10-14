Message from Nasrallah to Resistance fighters

NNA – Hezbollah#39;s war media outletnbsp;released today an audio recording of itsnbsp;martyr Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as he addressednbsp;the resistance fighters during a military maneuver, in which he boosted their fighting spirit bynbsp;saying, quot;We are counting on you, on your presence, on your blood, and on your struggle to defend your people, your families, your homeland, your values, and your dignity, and to defend this holy and blessed land and itsnbsp;honorable people.quot;

==========R.Sh.

