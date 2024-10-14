Mon. Oct 14th, 2024

Pentagon: US to deploy anti-missile system in Israel to confront Iran

NNA – The US Department of Defense announced today the deployment of an American anti-missile system in Israel that will be operated by American soldiers after the Iranian missile attack.

Department spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement reported by quot;Agence France-Pressequot; that at the direction of US President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin quot;has authorized the deployment of a THAAD missile battery and its US military personnel to Israel to help it bolster Israeli air defenses following Iran#39;s attacks on Israel on April 13, and again on October 1.quot;

