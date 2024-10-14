Mon. Oct 14th, 2024

Jordan PM stresses to Mikati strong rejection of Israeli aggression against Lebanon

NNA ndash; Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Amman, in the presence of Jordanrsquo;s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Lebanese Chargeacute; drsquo;Affaires in Amman Youssef Rajji.

Talks touched on the repercussions of the continuous Israeli aggression against Lebanon, in addition to the latest developments and the dangerous escalation in the region.

During the meeting, Hassan affirmed that Jordan stands by the side of Lebanon and supports its security, sovereignty and stability, stressing strong rejection of the Israeli aggression against it. He also emphasized the necessity of abiding by UN Resolution 1701.

