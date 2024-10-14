Mon. Oct 14th, 2024

Lebanon News

Berri praises UNIFIL Commander for commitment to peacekeeping mandate

By

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday contacted by phone United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Commander Major General Araldo Laacute;zaro, expressing gratitude for his ldquo;wise and courageous stancerdquo; in maintaining the force#39;s positions in southern Lebanon, in line with their mandated duties.

Berri emphasized that the steadfastness of UNIFIL contributes to safeguarding the integrity of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which remains critical to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

