Social Affairs Minister Hector, North Governor discuss refugee challenges in Tripoli

NNA ndash; North Lebanon Governor, Ramzi Nohra, on Monday hosted Caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, in Tripoli to address the growing challenges of managing displaced populations.nbsp;

The meeting, attended by municipal and health officials, focused on coordinating efforts between government bodies, international organizations, and NGOs to support Syrian refugees in the north.

Minister Hajjar acknowledged the complexities of displacement in the southern regions, Baalbek, and Hermel, stressing the need for patience and political consensus.nbsp;

quot;Resolving the displacement issue requires careful deliberation and local community stability,quot; Hajjar said, highlighting that around 250,000 Syrian refugees have already returned to Syria with support from Lebanese authorities and the UN.

Nohra commended Hajjarrsquo;s hands-on approach and dedication, particularly his recent visit to border villages.nbsp;

Hajjar affirmed the ministryrsquo;s commitment to providing shelter and essential services to refugees while facilitating their voluntary return to Syria.nbsp;

Hajjar finally emphasized that security in Syria has improved significantly, and cooperation with international partners will continue to ensure refugee safety.

=======R.H.