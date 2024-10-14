Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Total death toll reaches 2,309 amid escalating Israeli strikes

NNA – The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health on Monday announced that the total number of fatalities since the beginning of the Israeli aggression has risen to 2,309, with 10,782 injured.

quot;Israeli airstrikes yesterday on South Lebanon resulted in the death of three individuals and injuries to 48 others,quot; the statement reported.

quot;Israeli airstrikes yesterday on Nabatieh Governorate resulted in the injury of 29 individuals,quot; the statement added.

In the Bekaa Governorate, Israeli airstrikes yesterday caused injuries to 5 individuals, while in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, two were wounded as a result of the bombardments.

This leads to the following total toll for yesterdayrsquo;s airstrikes: 3 martyrs and 84 injured.

============= L.Y