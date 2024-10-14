Security update: Israeli warplanes raid Islamic Health Authority Center in Qaliya in west Bekaa, enemy airstrikes on Houla, Taybeh, Odaisseh, house in Ansar

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Rashaya reported that Israeli enemy warplanes raided the Islamic Health Authority Center in Qaliya in the Western Bekaa. Three members were inside the house, whose fate remains unknown pending rubble removal.

Additionally, NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun nbsp;reported that the enemy warplanes launched 3 raids on the town of Houla in south Lebanon.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that two raids targeted the town of Taybeh, the first towards Al-Baidar, and the second towards the Taybeh project.

The town of Odaisseh was also targeted by an air raid.

At around five p.m. this afternoon, enemy warplanes raided a house in the center of Ansar town in south Lebanon.

