UNICEF says ‘there is no safe place for children in Gaza’

NNA mdash;nbsp;The United Nations Children#39;s Fund (UNICEF) stressed the need to end violence against children in the Gaza Strip, noting that there is no quot;safe placequot; for them in Gaza.

This came in a post on X about the occupation forces#39; bombing of tents for displaced people in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

quot;Today, our screens were once again filled with horrifying reports of children killed, burned, and families emerging from bombed tents in Gaza. These should shock the world to its core,quot; the organization said.

quot;Attacks on shelters in Deir al-Balah and at al-Aqsa hospital, which reportedly killed 15 children, prove again that there is no safe place in Gaza,rdquo; said UNICEF, adding: quot;This shameful violence against children must end now.rdquo;

The ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip for a year has left more than 140,000 slain and wounded people, and more than 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and famine that has killed dozens of children and elderly people.

