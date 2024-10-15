Tue. Oct 15th, 2024

Lebanon News

UNICEF says ‘there is no safe place for children in Gaza’

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stressed the need to end violence against children in the Gaza Strip, noting that there is no "safe place" for them in Gaza.

This came in a post on X about the occupation forces' bombing of tents for displaced people in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

"Today, our screens were once again filled with horrifying reports of children killed, burned, and families emerging from bombed tents in Gaza. These should shock the world to its core," the organization said.

"Attacks on shelters in Deir al-Balah and at al-Aqsa hospital, which reportedly killed 15 children, prove again that there is no safe place in Gaza," said UNICEF, adding: "This shameful violence against children must end now."

The ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip for a year has left more than 140,000 slain and wounded people, and more than 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and famine that has killed dozens of children and elderly people.
