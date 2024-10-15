(UPDATED) Mikati broaches latest local developments with Grand Serail visitors

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held a series of meetings at the Grand Serail, including discussions with a delegation from the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council led by Chairman Charles Arbid.

The delegation also included Vice President Saad Al-Din Hamidi Saqr, Head of the General Labor Union Bechara Al-Asmar, and several other members.

After the meeting, Arbid stated, ldquo;We presented to Prime Minister Mikati the economic and social realities stemming from the repercussions of the aggression against Lebanon. The problems are indeed significant, yet hope remains essential. The Lebanese people have faced difficult times before, but these days could be among the hardest. It is crucial to maintain national unity and solidarity, and to end the aggression and ceasefire. Beyond that, we must all return to the state that unites us, which is where healing begins.rdquo;

Moreover,nbsp; Arbid emphasized the ongoing demand for the election of a president, stating that economic and social issues remain paramount.

Arbid also noted that global economic councils are ready to assist Lebanon, highlighting an upcoming meeting in France on October 22, where they will discuss Lebanon#39;s socio-economic situation and seek support from various governments.

ldquo;Our needs are vast while our resources are limited,rdquo; he added, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to direct aid to those in need.

In a separate meeting, Mikati, accompanied by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, met with UNICEF Deputy Director Ted Chaiban and WFP Director Matthew Hollingworth. Following the discussion, Yassin remarked on the urgent humanitarian situation, emphasizing the need for food aid, sanitation, and educational support.

Chaiban shared insights from a recent tour of Lebanon, noting the profound impact of the ongoing conflict on children and families. ldquo;More than 400,000 children are displaced, and winter is fast approaching. We must focus on their protection and well-being,rdquo; he stressed, calling for a cessation of hostilities to protect civilians and infrastructure.

Additionally, Mikati welcomed a delegation from the Coalition of Voluntary Societies in Lebanon, led by Coordinator Dr. Kamal Mhanna, who expressed support for the governmentrsquo;s national stance.

Mhanna highlighted the critical need for assistance, urging Arab nations and the international community to step up their efforts in providing humanitarian aid.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, earlier met with MP Farid Khazen at the Grand Serail to discuss Lebanonrsquo;s ongoing crisis.nbsp;

After the meeting, Khazen emphasized the urgent need for both a ceasefire and the election of a new president, viewing these steps as crucial to resolving Lebanonrsquo;s current catastrophe.nbsp;

Khazen further highlighted the interdependence of these two priorities, stating that a ceasefire would facilitate the election process and vice versa.nbsp;

Khazen also stressed the importance of national unity and solidarity among Lebanese people, urging that these principles be reinforced not only in rhetoric but also in action. He pointed to the upcoming spiritual summit in Bkerki, led by the Maronite Patriarch, as a critical moment to symbolize and solidify this unity.

In a separate meeting, Mikati met with MP Qassem Hashem, with whom he discussed the efforts to secure a ceasefire through diplomatic channels.nbsp;

Hashem underscored the need for international pressure on Israel and praised Mikatirsquo;s coordination with Speaker Nabih Berri to address the crisis.nbsp;

The lawmaker also raised concerns about the plight of displaced Lebanese, particularly from the Arqoub region, and the governmentrsquo;s efforts to support them during this challenging time.

