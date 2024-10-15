AMAN Condemns Killing of AA Journalist in Gaza, Calls for Global Solidarity Against Attacks on Media Workers

NNA -nbsp;Anadolu Ajansi (AA) has informed AMAN Secretary General Mr. George Penintaex that AA freelance journalist Hassan Hamad was killed by Israeli forces while on duty during an attack on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza.

The Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN), as a matter of principle and in line with previous announcements, strongly denounces any form of violence and attack against journalists and other media people while doing their job and providing information, pictures and videos from a conflict zone.

AMAN expresses heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Hassan Hamad and repeats its solidarity with journalists, photoreporters and tv crews in war-torn areas.

AA calls upon ldquo;all respected news alliances to join us in a united statement of solidarity, demanding an end to attacks on journalists and holding those responsible to account. Together, we must ensure the world does not turn a blind eye to these atrocitiesrdquo;.

