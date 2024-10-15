Security update: Israeli enemy raids target south Lebanon’s towns of Kfar Rumman, Deir Zahran, Anqoun, Tulin, Zefta and Al-Qusaibeh

NNA -nbsp; Nabatieh – NNA correspondnet reporetd that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike at 4:45 pm today targeting the southern lebanese town of Kfar Rumman.
An enemy airstrike was also carried out at 4:30 pm on the town of Deir Zahrani. Israeli enemy aircraft also targeted the southern Lebanese town of Anqoun.
Additionally, the enemy warplanesnbsp;raided the outskirts of the town of Tuline.
This afternoon, the enemy aircraft carried out an air raid targeting the town of Zifta, However,nbsp;the missile did not explode.
The outskirts of the town of Al-Qusaibehnbsp;towards Adshit were subjected to an enemy air raid.
