Security update: Israeli enemy raids target south Lebanon’s towns of Kfar Rumman, Deir Zahran, Anqoun, Tulin, Zefta and Al-Qusaibeh

By

NNA -nbsp; Nabatieh – NNA correspondnet reporetd that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike at 4:45 pm today targeting the southern lebanese town of Kfar Rumman.

An enemy airstrike was also carried out at 4:30 pm on the town of Deir Zahrani. Israeli enemy aircraft also targeted the southern Lebanese town of Anqoun.

Additionally, the enemy warplanesnbsp;raided the outskirts of the town of Tuline.

This afternoon, the enemy aircraft carried out an air raid targeting the town of Zifta, However,nbsp;the missile did not explode.

The outskirts of the town of Al-Qusaibehnbsp;towards Adshit were subjected to an enemy air raid.

nbsp;

