Sheikh Naim Qassem: We are facing the threat of a new Middle East in the Israeli-American style

NNA -nbsp;Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the nation on Tuesday, vowing victory over the US-backed Israeli war and schemes.

Sheikh Qassem started his address by reiterating that the martyred leader, Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has always guided the resistance.

ldquo;Your positions are our constitution, your words are the light of our path, and your discourse is the foundation of our journey.rdquo;

ldquo;Your enemies fear your presence and see you in every fighter and supporter,rdquo; Sheikh Qassem addressed Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah.

Tackling the latest developments, Sheikh Qassem stressed that ldquo;Israelrdquo; is an occupation entity that poses a real threat to the region and the world.

ldquo;lsquo;Israelrsquo; is an expansionist occupation that does not confine itself to Palestine.rdquo;

ldquo;Israelrdquo; bets on the crimes that intimidate others and enjoys absolute support from America, his eminence added.

Sheikh Qassem maintained that Lebanon, or even the region, cannot be separated from Palestine, adding that Al-Aqsanbsp;Flood Operation came after 75 years of occupation.

Sheikh Qassem underlined that Lebanon is part of the Israeli expansionist project.

ldquo;Our support for the Palestinians is support for justice, as the Palestinians are rightful owners.rdquo;

Sheikh Qassem warned that America seeks a new Middle East.

ldquo;If it werenrsquo;t for America, the Great Satan, lsquo;Israelrsquo; would not have been able to maintain its current control.rdquo;

Foreign ambassadors were communicating with Hezbollahrsquo;s leadership to urge it to stop supporting Gaza, Sheikh Qassem said.

We are facing the threat of a new Middle East in the Israeli-American style, his eminence noted.

ldquo;We are not facing an Iranian project; rather, we are witnessing a Palestinian project supported by Iranians and the free people of this region.rdquo;

Supporting Palestine is a source of pride for Iran, which is exerting all efforts to strengthen and empower the Palestinians, his eminence added.

If we do not confront lsquo;Israelrsquo;, it will achieve its goals, Sheikh Qassem warned.

Those who harm Lebanon are not those who defend the people, but those who kill them, Sheikh Qassem maintained.

ldquo;We fight as a resistance with conditions and target the occupation army while it kills brutally and cowardly, targeting children, women, and the elderly.rdquo;

When we bear sacrifices and cause pain to lsquo;Israelrsquo;, we protect generations for decades and centuries to come, his eminence pointed out.

Hezbollah Deputy Chief warned that the ldquo;Israelirdquo; project is destructive and aims to eliminate the resistance and its people.

ldquo;It is true that the strike on leadership, especially the Secretary-General, is significant and harsh; they attempted to undermine our capabilities, but, thank God, they could not surpass the first step.rdquo;

The path to restore the land requires the steadfastness of the resistance and the support of its people, his eminence affirmed.

ldquo;We are facing a raging beast that cannot tolerate being hindered by the resistance from achieving its goals, and I assure you that we will hold its reins and return it to the pen.rdquo;

Since September 17, we are in a new phase called confronting the ldquo;Israelirdquo; aggression and war on Lebanon, and we are no longer in a phase of mere support, his eminence clarified.

ldquo;Honestly, what the brothers have accomplished in the field over the past two weeks has been greater and better than they expected. The mission of the resistance is to pursue the army and conduct operations against it wherever it advances. The youth (fighters) are waiting to engage more and more; note that in the first week on the front line, there were 25 dead and 150 injured.rdquo;

ldquo;Since last week, we have established a new equation called the equation of inflicting pain on the enemy, and missiles will reach Haifa and beyond as desired by the leader.rdquo;

Since the enemy has targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right, from a defensive position, to target any point within the enemy entity, Sheikh Qassem underscored.

ldquo;We can target any point in the Israeli entity, and we will choose the appropriate point.rdquo;

Hezbollah Deputy S.G. addressed the Zionist lsquo;homersquo; front: ldquo;The solution is a ceasefire, and after the ceasefire, according to the indirect agreement, the settlers will return to the north.rdquo;

As the war continues, more Zionist settlements will be evacuated, and hundreds of thousands, even more than two million settlers, will be in danger, Sheikh Qassem threatened.

ldquo;The resistance will not be defeated because it is the rightful owner of the land, and its fighters are martyrs who accept nothing less than a life of dignity; your army is now defeated and will be defeated further.rdquo;

Hezbollah is strong despite the harsh blows after the communication devices attack and the aftermath, Sheikh Qasssem confirmed.

ldquo;The party is strong with its fighters, its capabilities, and the solidarity of Hezbollah and Amal Movement, with a community that works together with strength and determination.rdquo;

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that lsquo;Israelrsquo; is the one disrupting all the lives of the Lebanese, and national unity today enhances their cohesion.

ldquo;Together, we will stand strong, and no one should bet on investing outside this framework.rdquo;

Sheikh Qassem concluded his televised speech by addressing the Lebanese people who were displacednbsp;due to the Zionist war, ldquo;Your are the noblest of people, and we are all in the same boat.rdquo;

ldquo;Victory comes with patience, but I recall our Secretary Generalrsquo;s promise: you will return to your homes, which we will rebuild to be more beautiful than they were, and we have already begun preparations for this.rdquo; –nbsp;Al-Manar English Website

nbsp;

==================

nbsp;