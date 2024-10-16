Hezbollah Media Relations: “Israeli” enemy shelled rockets loaded with internationally banned cluster bombs at several southern Lebanese areas

NNA -nbsp;Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement: quot;The ldquo;Israelirdquo; enemy shelled today [Tuesday, October 15, 2024] between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m.rockets loaded with internationally banned cluster bombs at the following areas:

bull; Wadi al-Khanazir [The Pigs Valley] in Wadi Al-Hujayr [Al-Hujayr Valley]

bull; Khallet Raj between Alman and Deir Siryan

bull; East of Alman towards the forests

This barbaric crime, which is added to the series of ldquo;Israelirdquo; crimes against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples, confirms its blatant inability to confront the fighters of the Islamic Resistance. It further shows its blatant disregard for all international covenants, norms and laws, especially in times of war.

We urge all the relevant parties in Lebanon and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn this heinous crime by all standards, particularly nbsp;due to its long and negative repercussions on civilians.quot;

nbsp;

————–