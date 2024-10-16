Iraqi resistance targets vital Israeli enemy site in central occupied Palestine

NNA – The Iraqi resistance has targeted a vital Israeli enemy site in central occupied Palestine via an aircraft with advanced capabilities.

In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance said: ldquo;In continuation of our approach to resisting occupation and supporting our people in Palestine and Lebanon and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians including children, women and elderly, our fighters attacked Tuesday evening a vital target in the center of our occupied territories via an aircraft with advanced capabilities.rdquo;

The Resistance confirmed the continuation of operations to pound the enemy strongholds at an escalating pace.

Earlier on Monday, the Iraqi resistance targeted with drones a site for the Israeli enemy in Jordan Valley, occupied Palestine. —SANA

