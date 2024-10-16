Foreign Ministry files new complaint against Israel, asks UNSC to condemn Israeli aggression

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Wednesday filed a new complaint against Israel to the UN Security Council, asking it to condemn Israel#39;s continuous aggression against Lebanon and to oblige it to commit to Resolution 1701.

The Foreign Ministry explained in a statement that the new complaint comes against the backdrop of the recent Israeli attacks waged against Lebanon from October 3 until October 14.

In the complaint, Lebanon called the UNSC to condemn the persistent Israeli hostility against Lebanon and its people, as well as the invasion of its land, urging it to force Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701, immediately halt its aggressive acts, and withdraw from all the Lebanese territory.

