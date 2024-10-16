Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Merkava tank in vicinity of southern Lebanon’s Ramyah

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday issued the following statement:

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the town of Ramyah at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with a guided missile, resulting in casualties among the crew, including dead and wounded.quot;

=========R.H.