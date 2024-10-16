Security update: Israeli enemy raid strikes Jawad Qanso Center located at Al-Doueir eastern entrance, targets several towns in southern Lebanon and Baalbek

NNA – Nabatieh – At 4:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy warplanes launched an airstrike targeting the Jawad Qanso Center at the eastern entrance to the town of Doueir, and completely destroyed it.

The Center consists of commercial stores and residential apartments.

NNA correspondent in Nabatieh reported that Israeli enemy warplanes launched a series of air strikes this afternoon, targeting the towns of Jebchit and Ebba.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that Israeli enemy warplanes carried out a raid nbsp;targeting the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.

Additionally,nbsp;NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy aircraft launched a raid on the Fayda neighborhood between the towns of Shaatnbsp;and Younin.

The enemy warplanes also struckd the outskirts of the town of Al-Qawzah.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that two hostile raids targeted the southern lebanese town of Odaisseh, coinciding with hostile drones#39; flights at a very low altitude over Khiyam, Marjeyoun Plain and Qlayaa.

Enemy warplanes also launched a violent raid targeting the town of Marwaheen, east of Tyre.

This afternoon, enemy aircraft raidednbsp;the area situated between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Mayfadoun.

The enemy warplanes alsonbsp;

the enemy warplanes raided the outskirts of the town of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh and Alma al-Shaab, accompanied by artillery shelling.

The enemy aircraftnbsp;also raided the towns of al-Ghandouriyah and Froun.

NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy warplanes launched a raid on the plain of the town of Sareen towards Al-Halaniyeh.

