Wed. Oct 16th, 2024

Lebanon News

UNIFIL: We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property

By

NNA – The UNIFIL has issued the following statement: ldquo;This morning, peacekeepers at a position near Kafer Kela observed an IDF Merkava tank firing at their watchtower. Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged.

Yet again we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position.

We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.rdquo;

