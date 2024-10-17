Thu. Oct 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Iran's IRGC chief warns will hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets

NNA – Iranrsquo;s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami warned Thursday of further retaliation against Israel if it attacks Iranian targets, which Israel has vowed to do after Iranrsquo;s missile attack on Oct 1.

ldquo;If you make a mistake and attack our targets, whether in the region or in Iran, we will strike you again painfully,rdquo; Salami said at the funeral of an IRGC general killed in an Israeli strike alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last month. —AFP

