Iran’s IRGC chief warns will hit Israel ‘painfully’ if attacks Iranian targets

NNA – Iranrsquo;s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami warned Thursday of further retaliation against Israel if it attacks Iranian targets, which Israel has vowed to do after Iranrsquo;s missile attack on Oct 1.

ldquo;If you make a mistake and attack our targets, whether in the region or in Iran, we will strike you again painfully,rdquo; Salami said at the funeral of an IRGC general killed in an Israeli strike alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last month. —AFP

