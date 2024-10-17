Death toll across Gaza Strip surges to 42,438, over 99,246 injured

NNA – Israeli occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 29 Palestinians and the injury of 93 others, according to medical reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen tonbsp;42,438nbsp;reported fatalities, with an additionalnbsp;99,246nbsp;individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

==================R.H.