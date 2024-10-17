Mikati chairs customs and legal affairs meetings, receives diplomatic support amid ongoing crises

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Grand Serail to discuss customs-related matters, attended by Finance Minister Dr. Youssef Khalil, Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh, and other key officials.

The meeting reprtedly focused on the mechanism for clearing goods from ports, agreeing to expedite the auction process for abandoned goods and streamline the release of non-hazardous items.

In a separate session, Mikati met with ministers to discuss legal solutions regarding the Algerian national company Sonatrach, in light of Cabinet Decision No. 44 dated September 11, 2024.

Mikati also held discussions with Minister of State for Administrative Development Najla Riachi and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.

The PM separately welcomed Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Franziska Honsowitz-Friesenringg, who conveyed her country#39;s support for Lebanon and emphasized the importance of maintaining UNIFIL#39;s role in the south, along with a diplomatic solution and the implementation of Resolution 1701.

Mikati also met with UNESCO Regional Director, Costanza Farina, with whom he reviewed projects aimed at addressing the current war#39;s impact on the education sector.

Additionally, the PM received MP Agop Pakradounian, who highlighted the need for unity and action to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

Finally, Mikati met with Civil Service Council Chairperson, Nasreen Mashmoushi, who reported on the public sector#39;s challenges due to Israeli aggression, urging collaboration to maintain essential public services, particularly for displaced individuals.

For his part, the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of ensuring public sector functionality during these difficult times.

==================R.H