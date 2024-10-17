Bangladesh crimes tribunal issues arrest warrant for exiled former prime minister

NNA -nbsp;Bangladeshrsquo;s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, citing her alleged involvement in mass killings during violent protests that erupted earlier this year.

The protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since the countryrsquo;s independence in 1971, resulting in over 700 deaths and numerous injuries. — Reuters

nbsp;

=================