Hezbollah mourns martyrdom of Hamas leader Sinwar in a statement

NNA -nbsp;The leadership of Hezbollah issued the following statement: quot;In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

We extend our deepest condolences to the oppressed and struggling Palestinian people, to our struggling brothers in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, to our Arab and Islamic nation, and to every struggling, resisting, and free person in this world on the martyrdom of the leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood and the head of Hamasrsquo; political bureau Mujahid brother Yahya Sinwar, may Allah have mercy on him. We especially extend our heartfelt sympathies to his honorable family that has made sacrifices. May Allah grant them patience, solace, and a good reward in the afterlife.

The martyred leader Yahya Sinwar carried the trust and the torch of leadership from the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh to continue the path of resistance and sacrifices with the heroic mujahideen and brave resistance fighters. He stood in the face of the American project and the Zionist occupation and sacrificed his blood for that until he attained martyrdom and the highest ranks of dignity and human perfection.

The leadership of Hezbollah and our resistant and steadfast Lebanese people who are facing the repercussions of the criminal Zionist aggression confirm our support for our Palestinian people. We have full confidence in the divine promise and victory for His believing servants. We ask God Almighty to accept our dear martyr with His vast mercy and forgiveness and to bind the hearts of the mujahideen promised with victory, dignity, and freedom.

{Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.}quot;

