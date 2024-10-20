Indonesian hospital in North Gaza shut down under IOF siege, bombing

Israeli occupation forces besieged thenbsp;Indonesian Hospitalnbsp;in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, early Saturday morning, targeting anyone moving in its vicinity.

Marwan Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, confirmed that the facility is currently non-operational and that all individuals within its premises are surrounded by Israeli occupation forces (IOF).nbsp;

Concurrently, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli artillery bombed the upper floors of the hospital, which houses over 40 patients, along with medical staff. The Ministry confirmed a complete power outage at the facility.

It also mentioned that a group of forcibly displaced people was targeted in front of the hospital#39;s entrance, with heavy gunfire directed at the building and its grounds, causing widespread fear among patients and medical personnel.

In a related context,nbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent reported that Israeli tanks demolished part of the wall surrounding the Indonesian Hospital. Our correspondent noted that the hospital#39;s generator had stopped working due to the ongoing Israeli assault.

Additionally, artillery fire has repeatedly targeted the upper floors of Al-Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar, with Kamal Adwan Hospital now being the only operational facility in northern Gaza.

The correspondent further reported that hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals are trapped in the Beit Lahia area, where occupation forces are tightening their grip. Furthermore, for the first time, Israeli aircraft have dropped dozens of explosive bags on civilians#39; homes in the al-Faluja area.

Simultaneously, the IOF continue their systematic targeting of shelters for forcibly displaced individuals and their gatherings in northern Gaza, as per our correspondent.

Extermination, genocide in Jabalia as #39;Israel#39; retains West#39;s backing

The Israeli occupation forces continued its campaign of extermination and genocide in the Jabalia Camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in a massacre that saw the killing of 33 people, including 21 women. According to the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, the death toll is expected to rise as manynbsp;Palestinians remain trapped undernbsp;the rubble of residential buildings that were bombed by the occupation forces.

The massacre has also left over 85 people injured, with several in critical condition amid an ongoing siege of the sector, systematic destruction of hospitals, and the murder of doctors and nurses since the start of the genocide on October 7.

The Government Media Office stated on Friday, in a press release, that it condemned the Israeli occupation#39;s brutal actions.

quot;The Israeli occupation army continues its clear campaign of extermination and genocide in Jabalia Camp,quot; the statement read, underscoring that the attack targeted several homes belonging to the Hawajri, Nassar, and Abu Al-Eish families.

Pointing fingers at several EU countries, the US, and quot;Israelquot;, the statement added that this horrific act was carried out quot;with full backing from the US administration and certain European countries like the United Kingdom,nbsp;Germany, and France, who are involved in this genocide and ethnic cleansing.quot;

The attack comes amid the ongoing collapse of the healthcare system in northern Gaza, an area that is home to around 400,000 residents. The occupation forces have issued threats against hospitals in the area, demanding their evacuation in a bid to maximize the death toll, the Media Office reported, highlighting the systematic and deliberate destruction of the healthcare system.

Furthermore, the statement stressed that the Israeli occupation is preventing fuel from reaching hospitals and has severed communications and internet access in the region, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

The statement from the Government Media Office also condemned the international community#39;s inaction, criticizing the quot;moral collapse of the worldquot; for watching silently as genocide is committed against the Palestinian people. — Al Mayadeen English

