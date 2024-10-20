Drone pursued the two martyrs after they managed to escape in the forest adjacent to Jounieh highway

NNA – The National News Agency correspondent reported that the raidnbsp;that targeted the car in Sahel Alma pursued the man and his wife after they managed to escape in the forest adjacent to the highway,nbsp;which led to their immediate martyrdom.

Two people were injured in the vicinity of the explosion and were transferred to the hospital.

The targeting led to the shattering of windows of a number of buildings and shops adjacent to the place on the eastern and western lanes.

