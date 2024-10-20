Turkish Foreign Minister: Israel’s behavior forces Iran to take legitimate steps

NNA – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that quot;Israel#39;s aggressive behaviorquot; forces Iran to quot;take legitimate stepsquot; to respond, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Fidan added during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul that quot;Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is constantly opening new fronts in the region,quot; considering that quot;the danger of seeing the war spread to the entire region should not be underestimated.quot;

