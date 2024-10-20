Sun. Oct 20th, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister: Israel's behavior forces Iran to take legitimate steps

NNA – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that quot;Israel#39;s aggressive behaviorquot; forces Iran to quot;take legitimate stepsquot; to respond, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Fidan added during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul that quot;Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is constantly opening new fronts in the region,quot; considering that quot;the danger of seeing the war spread to the entire region should not be underestimated.quot;

Resistance targets Haifa

Resistance targets Hunin Valley

Resistance targets "Israeli" enemy forces with large salvo of rockets

Resistance targets Haifa

Resistance targets Hunin Valley

Resistance targets "Israeli" enemy forces with large salvo of rockets

Heavy raid on Aita al-Shaab

