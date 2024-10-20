“Islamic Resistance” targets enemy soldiers in Zar’it settlement, Fatima Gate in Kfar Kila, al-Marj Beit Hillel barracks, bombs occupied city of Safad with a missile salvo

NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; issued a communique this evening, indicating that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, andnbsp;in defense of Lebanon and its people and innbsp;response to the Israeli enemyrsquo;s attacks on villages and safe homes, the Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 pm today a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Zar#39;it with a rocket salvo.

In follow-upnbsp;communiques, it indicated that its fighters bombed the occupied city of Safad with a barrage of rockets at 9:00 a.m. today, and atnbsp;4:35 pm a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Fatima Gate in the town of Kfar Kilanbsp;with artillery shells, and at 5:30 pm a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Marj site withnbsp;a missile salvo, andnbsp;5:55 pm a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Beit Hillel barracks with a rocket salvo.

nbsp;

============

nbsp;

nbsp;